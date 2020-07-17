NIA arrests bank manager who was key operative of narco-terror module in J-K

SRINAGAR: In a breakthrough in a recent narco-terror case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key accused — a branch manager of a cooperative bank — from Srinagar, a spokesperson of the probe agency said.

Afaq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Maratgam village of Handwara, is the fourth person to have been arrested after the drug syndicate operating in Jammu and Kashmir was busted last month.

It led to the seizure of 21 kg of heroin and over Rs 1.35 crore in cash from the syndicate members. (AGENCIES)