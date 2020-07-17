No community spread of Corona in India: WHO

NEW DELHI: There is no community spread of the COVID contagion yet in India, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the WHO’s latest released status report on the COVID 19, figures till July 16 have been included, and the organisation in its report has said that in the South East Asian countries, there are two nations that are Bangladesh and Indonessia, which have community spread of COVID 19.

As per the WHO report, India, Nepal, Thailand, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Myanmar do not have community spread of the virus yet.

It said that Bhutan and East Timor have very less cases of Corona virus, and as per the data upto July 16 that is Thursday, Bhutan had 84 COVID cases, while Eastern Timor has 24 confirmed cases of the virus spread. (AGENCIES)