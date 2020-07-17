Kareena Kapoor, Lena Headey feature in Bob Marley’s reimagined ‘One Love’ song for UNICEF

NEW YORK: Members of the Marley family have released a reimagined version of the late Bob Marley’s iconic anthem ‘One Love’, featuring global artistes including actor Kareena Kapoor and British star Lena Headey, to support UNICEF’s work for children affected by COVID-19.

The song was recorded by the Marley family in response to a call by Unicef to help reimagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to honour the late artiste.

The song and music video also come during the year-long celebration of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, and feature artists and musicians from Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Jamaica, Mali, New Zealand, Nigeria, Sudan, Syria, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The artistes who are a part of the video include the Marley family members Stephen Marley, Cedella Marley and Skip Marley besides Ghetto Youths Foundation, Kim Nain, Manifesto JA, Teeks, 249Too Dope, Amrit Kaur, Mermans Mosengo, Jason Tamba, Natty, Dawtas of Aya, Raja Kumari, Patoranking, Babsy and Damascus Voice.

“#OneLoveOneHeart. Together, we can reimagine a better world for everyone,” Kapoor, who is UNICEF’s celebrity advocate, captioned the video on her Instagram.

“’One Love’ was written as a call for global solidarity at a time when the world was very divided, much as it is now. And yet, only by uniting with one love and one heart can we defeat this virus, protect our children, and make the world a more just and equal place,” said Cedella Marley. (AGENCIES)