Zydus Cadila looks to complete trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 7 months

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Zydus Cadila is looking to complete clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D in seven months, the company’s chairman said on Friday.
The company had on Wednesday started clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the first human dosing.
The firm is looking to complete phase I and phase II clinical trials in the next three months and submit the data to the regulator, Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel said in a statement.
Depending on the study outcomes and if the data is encouraging and the vaccine is found to be effective during the trials, it could take a total of seven months for the trials to be completed and for the vaccine to be launched, he added. (AGENCIES)
