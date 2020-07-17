India’s global standing higher, engages China on more equal terms: Jaishankar slams Rahul

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the Government’s foreign policy, saying that under the Modi dispensation India’s major partnerships are stronger, international standing higher and it engages China on more equal terms politically.

“Pakistan (that you skipped) surely notes the difference between Balakot and Uri on the one hand, and Sharm-el-Sheikh, Havana and 26/11 on the other. Ask yourself,” Jaishankar said, attacking Gandhi over his comments.

Jaishankar’s no-holds-barred attack on Gandhi came after the former Congress chief, in a video message posted on Twitter, hit out at the Government saying that over the last six years, India has been “disturbed and disrupted” with regard to its foreign policy and economy. (AGENCIES)