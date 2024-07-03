Govt appoints 13 Analysts under Drugs and Cosmetics Act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: The Health & Medical Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir today appointed 13 Government Analysts for the Union Territory under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Effective from July 2, 2024, these analysts will oversee drugs listed in schedules C, C(1), and X of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, excluding Sera & Vaccines.

As per an order, the officers who have been appointed as Government Analysts are Rifat Arifa Khan, Purnima Kabu, Nageena Akhter, Nighat Gani, Rajeev Sharma, Tasneema Ara, Monika Pandita, Zaffar Ahmad Malik, Mudasir Mohammad, Vandhna Bhat, Sujee Pandita, Jyoti Kaniya Lal, and Ikhlaq Ul Hassan.