Police seize two identical vehicles with same registration number

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Two identical commercial passenger vehicles with the same registration number plates were seized and their drivers detained for questioning in Jammu, an official said today.

The vehicles, both cabs of the same color, were found at the Jammu bus stand based on a tip-off received by the Bus Stand Police Station, he said.

Upon arrival, the police confirmed the presence of two vehicles bearing the registration number JK08D4356.

Both drivers, one from Mendhar in Poonch and another from Kashmir, were taken into custody for further investigation.

The police are now coordinating with the Assistant Regional Transport Office in Kathua, where the vehicles are registered, to gather more information about this unusual situation.