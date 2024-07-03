Attachment of SED staff of Kashmir cancelled

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Government has cancelled attachment/deployment of teaching/non-teaching staff of School Education Department (SED) of Kashmir Division with immediate effect.

“The teaching/non-teaching staff of School Education Department of Kashmir Division who have been deployed/attached from time to time for administrative work in other departments except those who have been deployed in Gujjar Bakerwal/Pahari Hostels and for facilitation of Shri Amarnath Yatra duties are hereby recalled and directed to repot to their actual place of posting immediately,” said an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir.

The order further mentioned, “In case, any of the teaching/non-teaching officials fail to join his/her actual place of posting, the DDO concerned shall not release the salary of such defaulting officer/official in any circumstances.” Any non-compliance of this order shall invite disciplinary action against the defaulting officer/official.