Govt appoints acting Directors for SHD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed the acting Directors for Sheep Husbandry Department (SHD).

As per an order issued in this context, Dr Syed Moin-ul-Haq, In-charge Deputy Director Research Kashmir, has been asked to oversee the work of the Director of Sheep Husbandry Department, Jammu.

Concurrently, Dr Rafiq Ahmad Shah, In-charge District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Anantnag, has been assigned to manage the Director of Sheep Husbandry Department, Kashmir.

These appointments are effective immediately and on a temporary basis, the order said.