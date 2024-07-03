DSS condemns vandalization of Shiv Temple in Dharmari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS), Jammu and Kashmir today condemned the incident of vandalization of Shiv Temple in Reasi district at Dharmari.

Addressing a press conference, President of DSS and former Cabinet Minister, Gulchain Singh Charak said that the enemies of the country do not want the prevailing peace to continue in the region.

He appreciated the swift follow up action of DC Reasi and SSP Reasi in the case of heinous vandalization of Shiv Temple at Dharmari and hoped that the culprits will be caught and punished soon, so that such menace doesn’t spread to other areas.

Charak urged upon all the people of the Union Territory to stand united and repulse the nefarious designs of anti-national and anti-social elements with firm resolve.

The DSS leader also raised the issue of continued indifference of the concerned Government institutions towards the significance of preserving various heritage sites and historical monuments of Jammu.

Charak criticised the administration for not only permitting the defiling of the face of Bahu Fort Complex at the main entry gate, but also for allowing gross tampering of the antique ammunition store (Barood Khana) situated within the Fort Complex, to construct sheds and wash rooms, toilets, etc respectively without approval from the concerned authorities, in a highly unplanned and unethical manner.

He said that such alterations at the main entry gate of the historical and religiously-culturally important Bahu Fort, in fact amount to an act of sacrilege and alleged that the work was being executed without any authorization, in violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monument Preservation Act, 1920, read with subsequent amendments, including the Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monument Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2010.

He further appealed to the Government to take stern legal action against the violators of established norms, rules and Acts to prevent encroachments and sacrilege of various Dogra heritage sites and monuments, which has been brought to the notice of the Government from time to time.

Charak specifically urged upon the district administration to immediately remove unauthorized structures from the Bahu Fort site and provide alternate arrangement to the security and police personals who are on duty there, and impressed upon the authorities, including the Senior Superintendent of Police and other concerned bodies, to act swiftly and decisively to protect this precious cultural and religious heritage of Jammu and Kashmir and the Dogras.

Those who attended the press conference included Col. Karan Singh, Gambhir Dev Singh, Chankar Singh and Vidya Sagar Sharma.