RTO challans 121 traffic violators, imposes fine of Rs 2.88 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Continuing its stringent enforcement drive against the instances of overloading and overcharging in passenger vehicles and other major violations under the Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, a team of Motor Vehicles Department launched special enforcement drives under the special directions of Pankaj Bhagotra (RTO Jammu) and laid Nakas in and around Jammu City and on Jammu- Srinagar Highway.

The focus of the drive was overloading and overcharging in passenger vehicles particularly for Shri Amarnath pilgrims. During the enforcement drive, nearly 525 vehicles, which include Buses, Tippers, Mini-Buses, Tourist Buses, Goods Carriers, Tractors, Taxi & Maxi Cabs etc were checked for various offences viz. Route Permit violations, RC violations, Overloading (Goods & Passengers), Over speeding, without Seat Belt, without Helmet, without SLD etc and out of them 121 vehicles were e-challaned.

A fine of Rs 2,88,300 was imposed on violators. In addition to issuing Challans, the overloaded passenger vehicles were offloaded on spot and vehicles were arranged for the extra passengers for their respective destinations.

Today’s enforcement team comprised of Rehana Tabassam, ARTO (Headquarters) Jammu, Kuldeep Singh, ARTO (BOI-P) Jammu, Mudasir Iqbal, ARTO (BOI-G) Jammu, Motor Vehicles Inspectors Vikas Srivats, Surinder Kumar, Jasbir Singh, Jagandeep Singh, SMVI Amanish Sharma and MVTA Tarunjot Singh.