DC Reasi reviews arrangements for Kounsar Nag Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 2: Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the Kounsar Nag Yatra, scheduled from August 7th to August 10th. The meeting focused on ensuring seamless arrangements for security, medical care, transportation, power and water supply for the convenience of the devotees.

The President of the Kounsar Nag Yatra Management Committee shared insights with the Deputy Commissioner regarding the facilities and challenges faced during last year’s Yatra.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the SDM Mahore and BDO Mahore to ensure all necessary preparations are in place. The Xen Jal Shakti Dharmari was tasked with ensuring uninterrupted water supply at specified locations during the Yatra, while Xen PDD Reasi was instructed to secure reliable power arrangements.

In the meeting, it was decided that robust medical facilities would be established. A dedicated team of doctors will be stationed at designated locations, equipped with sufficient stock of medicines and oxygen cylinders to cater to the Yatris’ needs. Additionally, medical teams will accompany the Yatra to provide continuous support.

The DC also stressed the need for proper registration and medical testing of all Yatris, Tehsildar Reasi designated as the Registration Officer. He added that Pithuwalas and Ponywalas would also undergo registration.

The Deputy Commissioner assured that the District Administration will take every possible measure to ensure the success of the Yatra, making it a safe and pleasant experience for all participants.

SSP, Mohita Sharma provided an overview of the security measures planned to ensure a smooth and safe Yatra.

The meeting concluded with assurances from all officials to work collaboratively to facilitate a successful and peaceful Kounsar Nag Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Commandant CRPF 126 BN Bidda Nisar Mohammad, ADC Kulbhushan Khajuria, ACR Anshumali Sharma, ACD Pradeep Kumar, ARTO, Tehsildar Reasi, DIO (Info) and members of the Kounsar Nag Yatra Management Committee, Yog Raj Mengi, Takan Dass, and Vinod Sharma. Commanding Officer 33 RR Budhal, Commanding Officer 58 RR Mahore, SDM Mahore and SDPO Mahore joined virtually.