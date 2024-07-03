BJYM, Shiv Sena protest against Rahul’s statement, torch his effigy

Kavinder seeks apology from Cong leader

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: To express their serious anger against the Hindus of the country, BJYM activists held a massive protest in front of Congress Office at Shaheedi Chowk here today and torched the effigy of the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. The protesting BJYM activists also raised the slogan “Hinduon ka Apmaan Nahi Sahega Hindustan”.

The protesters were led by BJYM president JK UT, Arun Prabhat Singh and those present included BJYM general secretary, Abhishek Slathia, vice presidents, Himja Mengi, Ishant Gupta, district presidents, Kanav Sharma, Jatinder Slathia with their teams and State secretaries Surekha Jamwal, Amit Sharma, Rishab Sharma, Sagar Kotwal, Abhiudit Koushal along with many others.

Arun Prabhat while, strongly condemning the statement of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi regarding Hindus during his speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday expressed his dismay and disappointment over the remarks, describing them as not only offensive but also deeply divisive. He stated, “Rahul Gandhi’s statement in the Lok Sabha yesterday was an affront to the Hindu community and a blatant attempt to polarize society along religious lines. Such comments are not only irresponsible but also detrimental to the unity and integrity of our nation.”

Arun Prabhat emphasized the importance of respecting all religions and communities. He urged Rahul Gandhi to issue an immediate apology for his remarks. He also appealed to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to take appropriate action against the Congress leader.

Another protest was held by the workers of Dogra Front & Shiv Sena under the leadership of president Ashok Gupta against the Rahul Gandhi remark on Hinduism terming it as violent.

“Gandhi’s statement in Parliament against the Hindu community is not only an insult to the community but also highly provocative and baseless”, said Gupta. He alleged that the statement that the Hindus were aggressors was meant to appease the terrorists in the country.

“Gandhi does not know the Hindu culture and senior leaders of the Congress party should rectify him”.

“His other statements on farmers’ agitation, Agniveers and land acquisition for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya were also misleading, Gupta added.

Meanwhile, Kavinder Gupta, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, also strongly condemned the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi for his derogatory remarks labelling Hindus as violent. He demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from the entire Congress leadership for disparaging comments made by Leader of the Opposition, in the Lok Sabha.

In a statement issued today, the senior BJP leader asserted that Rahul Gandhi’s statements were not only inaccurate but also deeply offensive to the Hindu community at large. By characterizing Hindus as inherently violent during his Parliamentary address, Rahul Gandhi has insulted millions of Hindus across the nation. He emphasized that such irresponsible statements reflect a complete lack of understanding of Indian traditions and Hindu culture.