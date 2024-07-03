DDC Kulgam assesses progress of various urban sector projects

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, July 2: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan today convened a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of various urban sector projects in the district.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the status of several ongoing projects under different heads.

The progress of key projects including construction of Office Building, construction of Slaughter House at Aadpora, construction of Community Center, Development of Sumo Stand at Kulgam, Development of Solid Waste Management site at Lirow and various other projects were reviewed during the meeting.

Progress of projects being taken up under the Finance Commission (FC) grants was also discussed.

The DDC emphasized the importance of timely completion and efficient management of these projects to ensure the overall development and betterment of urban infrastructure.

He urged all the concerned officials to expedite the work and address any impediments promptly.

The meeting was attended by JDP, Zahid Sajjad; SE Kulgam, ex. Engineer R&B, Executive Officers (EOs) of Municipal Committees (MCs) Kulgam, Devsar and Yaripora.