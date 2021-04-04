GOC, several others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 4: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lieutenant General, D.P Pandey, called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The GOC briefed the Lt Governor about recent internal security developments and the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They also discussed about various important issues related to security management in J&K.

The Lt Governor stressed on the high importance for maintaining close and effective synergy between the Army and other Security Forces and advised for heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges in J&K.

He also lauded the Army’s role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K.

A 12 member delegation led by Chairman Block Development Council (BDC), Uri, Rafiq Ahmad Balot also called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation submitted a memorandum of issues and demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to welfare and development of Gujjar Community in the area.

Similarly, former MLA, Ganderbal, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar met the Lt Governor and projected several developmental issues of Ganderbal area pertaining to timely completion of work on Pandach -Beehama Road widening approved under CRF, improvements in the roads leading to the Shri AmarnathJi Yatra, particularly the Zakura-Baltal axis, upgradation of schools and work on ongoing power projects in Ganderbal.

Later, Former Journalist and senior BJP leader, Khalid Jehangir also met the Lieutenant Governor and projected various developmental and other issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegations assured that all the genuine demands would be looked into earnestly for their redressal on merit.

The UT Government is making committed efforts towards ensuring equitable development of all the sections and regions, and the results are visible on ground, he observed.

The Lt Governor urged them to continue their endeavours for promoting public welfare on all fronts.

Meanwhile, Director National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal called on the Lt Governor and briefed about the functioning of the College.

The Lt Governor asked the Director to take all requisite measures to nurture the students with professional excellence, besides making them ready to take on global challenges and serve the society with high human values.

Renowned film-maker, Kabeer Kaushik today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

The film-maker discussed with the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to the promotion of film related activities in J&K. He also briefed the Lt Governor about his upcoming project and expressed his desire of shooting his next film venture in the UT.

The Lt Governor observed that the film-makers from across the world are welcomed to capture the aesthetic beauty of J&K.

With comprehensive Film Policy and easing the processes and procedures, the J&K Government is taking effective measures to strengthen the connect between the UT and the film industry, and making J&K the most favourite film shooting destination worldwide, said the Lt Governor.

The film maker was accompanied by senior Journalist, Aditya Raj Kaul.