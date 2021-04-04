Congress has lost the plot: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Apr 4 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that Congress has lost the plot and, faced with the prospect of imminent defeat its leaders are in a state of confusion and disarray.

Winding up the last day of the election campaign here today, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, while each of the BJP Karyakarta has been on the ground and among the people continuously and constantly for the last three months, the Congress leaders came like tourists and left even before their presence could be felt.

Making a dig, he said, the first time when Priyanka Gandhi came she went straight to the tea garden and started plucking tea leaves off-season. The second time when she came, she hurriedly left saying that she had to go toTamil Naidu but before reaching Tamil Nadu she said that her husband had turned Corona positive and she was going into quarantine even though she had herself tested Corona negative.

This election campaign, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, has also given the people an opportunity to assess for themselves the contrast in the approach and work culture of BJP Karyakartas vis-a-vis the Congress workers. While on the one hand BJP Karyakartas at every level present a picture of complete seriousness and obsessive involvement in the campaign, the Congress leaders from top to bottom moved around like feudal lords and once again established the fact that they had neither identified with the common masses in the last five years, nor were they ready to identity with the masses even at the time of election, he said.

The election result of May 2nd, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, will also be an endorsement of the fact that the voter today, particularly the youth voter, is in favour of prioritisation of development agenda carried out by the BJP under Narendra Modi and rejects the politics of division on the basis of religion as propagated by the Congress.

Victory of BJP and installation of the BJP government for the second time is a foregone conclusion, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, but the highlight of this victory will be that it is the common voter who is more keen and impatient than anybody else to ensure that the BJP ruling dispensation continues for another term. He said, this is also a reaffirmation of the new norms of work and commitment established under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and carried up to the grassroot level by Amit Shah. For the Congress Party, it is difficult either to understand or to live up to these new norms, he added.