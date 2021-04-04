Sat inaugurates ‘Samosa Junction-Big Burger’ franchise at New Plot

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Former state president of BJP and ex-Minister Sat Sharma inaugurated newly opened franchise of ‘Samosa Junction-Big Burger’ (a unit of Brand Promoters Private Limited) at Krishna Building, New Plot, Jammu.

The BJP leader was accompanied by Chairman JMC and Corporator Yash Pal Sharma, Corporators–Dinesh Gupta, Rajinder Sharma, Suraj Padha, Subash Sharma, Hardeep Singh Mankotia, Sunita Gupta, Mohinder Kumar and several others.

Terming it as a revolutionary step in making an Aatmnirbhar Bharat, Sharma said such a step by the owners Ritu Thappa and Vivek Thappa will help in carrying forward PM Narendra Modi’s vision. He said that it is indeed a great restaurant chain opened up by the owners and another extraordinary thing is that they have given employment to 10 people which will ultimately benefit the same number of families.

He said PM in his every address focuses upon building a self reliant India where every Indian is capable of tackling things on its own and such a step by owners will become an inspiration for others as well. Stating that the youth of Jammu has become a job provider, Sharma appealed the youth across UT to focus on becoming job providers instead of job seekers.

The owners said that the restaurant chain has a variety of food including unique Samosas stuffed with cheese and broccoli, main course, combos, snacks, varieties of burgers, mocktails, pizzas and others things and that too of an excellent quality and at affordable price which will be definitely liked by the customers. They said this is one of its kind food chains which will cater to the needs of the public.

District general secretary BJP Karan Sharma was also present on the occasion.