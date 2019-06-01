Give me the ball in any situation and I will say yes: Tahir

LONDON: South Africa’s Imran Tahir, who is the first spinner in World Cup history to bowl the first over of a match and also take a wicket, says he is prepared to ball in any situation during the ongoing tournament.

In South Africa’s opener against England, the 40-year-old leg-spinner responded in emphatic style, removing Jonny Bairstow with only the second delivery of the match.

“It was a plan which I had been working on for the last year or so, so I think we knew that it was going to be pretty much a shock for everybody,” Tahir was quoted as saying by ICC media.

“But it was great challenge bowling against two top players in world cricket. I was just really pleased the way I came out and I got a wicket for the team and that was our plan which worked,” he added.

Although South Africa lost the match by 104 runs, the shock tactic was the highlight for the third-ranked side in the world.

Tahir hopes that his captain Faf du Plessis will again turn to him in the upcoming games.

“Whenever I get an opportunity again like that, you know, I won’t be the guy who is saying, no to my captain, because I like challenges. I like to think that my captain can give me a ball in any situation and I will be the first guy to say yes.

“I’m not so not sure what’s going to happen in the next one, but I’m fully prepared, and I’m going to be ready to be given the ball in any situation,” he said.

The Lahore-born spinner is set to make his 100th ODI appearance for South Africa in Sunday’s match against Bangladesh here. (AGENCIES)