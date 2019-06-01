ECI rules out vote count mismatch, to publish final data soon

NEW DELHI: Days after a fresh controversy erupted over the alleged mismatch between the number of votes cast and the EVM vote count, in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission on Saturday clarified that the reports are “incorrect interference to find Ghost voters when there are none”.

“The provisional voter turnout data reported on Election Commission website is only the tentative number of voters and not the final numbers. Therefore it is incorrect inference to find Ghost voters when there are none”, the Commission said. (AGENCIES)