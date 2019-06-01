EC to decide dates for J&K Assembly polls: Guv

NEW DELHI: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that the Election Commission will decide the date for assembly elections in the border state.
Soon after his meeting with the new Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Malik said that he briefed the Home Minister about the security situation prevailing in the State and expressed the view that it was for the Election Commission to take a call on holding the assembly polls. (AGENCIES)
