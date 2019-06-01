Skymet says monsoon likely to be delayed further

NEW DELHI: The sluggish pace of monsoon has further delayed its onset over Kerala to June 7, private weather forecaster Skymet has said, revising its earlier forecast date.

Skymet previously said the monsoon would reach Kerala, commencing the four-month rainfall season in the country, on June 4 with an error margin of plus or minus two days.

“(But) present weather conditions are indicating monsoon onset would be now around June 7, with an error margin of plus or minus 2 days,” Skymet said.

The India Meteorological Department has said the expected day of monsoon arrival over Kerala could happen on June 6, with an error margin of plus or minus four days.

