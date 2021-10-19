Former Ministers, political representatives of Ganderbal call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 19: Khemlata Wakhlu, Haji Nissar Ali, Former Ministers J&K, and representatives of different political parties from district Ganderbal today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

Khemlata Wakhlu presented her book titled “A Kashmiri Century” to the Lt Governor. She also presented her views on the initiatives taken by the UT Government for promoting youth engagement and providing them opportunities for actively contributing to Nation building.

The Lt Governor appreciated the endeavour of Wakhlu for writing the book on the social and cultural aspects of Kashmiri life and demonstrating how through the ages Kashmiri people have stood for an inclusive culture of love and brotherhood. He urged her to continue her noble efforts of furthering the interests of Jammu Kashmir and its people.

Former Minister Haji Nisar Ali along with members of Al Mehdi Committee Khomeini Chowk Bemina met the Lt Governor and put forth the demands and issues pertaining to development and welfare of people.

A delegation of district heads and representatives of different political parties from Ganderbal also met the Lt Governor and apprised him of various developmental issues and demands of the people of the District. The delegation comprised Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar of JKNC; Sheikh Abdul Rashid and Ghulam Hassan Rather of BJP; Mohd. Amin Shah, Javaid Ahmad Mir and Sheikh Showkat of JKAP; Ghulam Nabi Khatana and Farooq Ahmad Dar of JKNPP; and Saahil Farooq Ahmad, Sheikh Aijaz Ahmad and Abdul Hameed Magray of INC.

The demands included timely completion of power augmentation projects and water supply schemes of the district, besides removal of encroachment from roads and forests, development of infrastructure at Central University of Kashmir, granting ST status to Pahari-speaking people, and others.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the political leaders observed that J&K Government is taking various people-centric initiatives for the holistic and equitable development of every area of the UT.

He assured the members of delegations that all issues and genuine demands projected by them would be taken up with the concerned departments for their redressal on merit. He impressed upon them to keep projecting the issues of public welfare and development of the region.