Former DyCM, DDC Chairperson, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: The five member Committee constituted by BJP to look into the problems of package, non package, reserved category employees posted in Kashmir and minorities living there since 1990 headed by former Deputy CM, Dr. Nirmal Singh as chairman today called on Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan and apprised him about ground situation in the Valley.

The Committee threadbare discussed all issues of the Valley posted employees of all categories and minorities living there and urged the LG that appropriate steps be taken to restore their confidence in the system by looking into their issue on humanitarian grounds.

The Committee also submitted a memorandum highlighting the demands of the employees and minorities urging him that immediate steps needed to taken for their redressal.

The Committee demanded those promoted to gazetted posts be converted into State and UT cadre as is case with other employees of the UT.

It also stressed for immediate construction of quarters and demanded that instead of One Room Tenements (ORTs) Two Room Tenements (TRTs) be constructed and in this regard the UT Government should submit a proposal to Centre so that new DPRs be framed.

They demanded that the Government should take overall view of the prevailing situation in the Valley viz a viz the threat perception and take appropriate steps for the security and safety of minorities as well as the employees working in Valley.

It also asked for a thorough review and suitable amendments in orders asking for strict adherence to Biometric attendance by employees.

Committee pleaded with LG the need to release salaries of all the employees as a relief to human aspect of the suffering families. It also demanded a comprehensive security audit be in consultation with representatives of risk groups. Committee asked LG Sinha to look into the issue of considering posting in Kashmir as Hard/Difficult area tenure to be rewarded with a suitable relaxing period of posting in home district.

It also raised the need to frame a comprehensive Transfer policy for all the minority community employees that includes all reserved category and those recruited under PM Package, Non-Package and under all reserved categories as soon as possible.

LG Manoj Sinha assured them appropriate action. The other members were Girdhari Lal Raina Ex MLC , Chand Ji Bhat and Hira Lal Bhat.

Similarly, Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal accompanied by former Legislator, Ishfaq Jabbar apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental issues of Ganderbal area.

Meanwhile, former MLC, Surinder Choudhary also called on the Lt Governor and projected the issues including promotion of 1995 batch Inspectors removing the years of stagnation in their career, widening of internal roads of GREF in Nowshera, Tourism development in Nowshera, besides speedy execution of projects of Jal Shakti and Power Development in Nowshera.

Earlier, a delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) J&K led by its President Dr. Arvind Parkash Singh and Secretary Akshi Billowria apprised the Lt Governor on the proposals passed during the recently held 58th State Conference of ABVP, on the present scenario of education in the UT.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands and assured of appropriate action on the genuine issues presented by the public representatives and the deputation on merit.