DDC Baramulla reviews developmental works

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Nov 22: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today took a holistic and sector wise review of all developmental works taken up under the Area Development Plan (ADP) and other schemes of Rural Development Department (RDD) during a meeting held at Dak Bungalow.

On the occasion, the DDC took a comprehensive and scheme wise review of all the works wherein the concerned officers briefed the chair about the current physical and financial position.

During the meeting, the status of works alloted, tendered, taken up and completed so far under PRIs, BDCs/DDC Grants was discussed with the chair.

After taking a thorough review, the DDC directed the officers to scale up efforts and put extra energy for completing all ongoing work well within the stipulated time frame. She also set a fixed timeline for completion of some of the works and applauded some of the officers who had achieved their targets within the set time.

Meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning, M Yousuf Rather; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Gulzaar Ahmed Khan; Executive Engineers, BDOs and other concerned functionaries.