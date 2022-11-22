JAC meets Farooq, seeks withdrawal of JK Public University Bill-2022

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Joint Action Committee against the JK Public University Bill – 2022 today met Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah at his residence and submitted a memorandum seeking withdrawal of controversial JK Public University Bill.

The Joint Action Committee comprised of Jammu University Teachers’ Association (JUTA), Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology – Teaching Association Jammu (SKUAST-TAJ), SSTA SKUAST-Kashmir and Non-Teaching Associations of Jammu University and SKUAST-Jammu.

President SKUAST-TAJ Dr Vikas Sharma informed the Member Parliament that the controversial Bill will erase the individual identities of the existing Universities of J&K, which have been established through the Bill duly discussed and passed by the erstwhile J&K Assembly.

General Secretary JUTA, Dr Ravinder Singh briefed Dr Abdullah that this anti-varsity bill is a blow to the very concept of the University Autonomy both in administrative and academic terms as many of the provisions of the bill are retrogressive in nature and are against the academic freedom of the University.

Dr Rakesh Chib, President JUNTEU termed this bill as the intention of the Government to erode the autonomy of the Universities in the Union Territory of J&K. Sr KD Singh, President NTEA-J, stressed that such acts of dilution of the university governing bodies and interference into the academic / research domains of the varsities will affect the overall growth, progress / functioning of apex academic institutions.

After giving a patient hearing to the delegation, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the present bill will turn the highest seats of learning, which Universities are, into mere Government offices which is completely unacceptable and further assured that he will make every necessary effort for withdrawal of this anti-varsity bill.

The deputation comprised of Dr Manoj Bhatt, Vice President JUTA; office bearers of non teaching associations namely Varun Dubey, Dheeraj Rajwal, Arjun Jasrotia, Pankaj Gupta, Ram Singh and Kewal Kumar.

Rattan Lal Gupta (Provincial President JKNC), Dr Vikas Sharma ( Zonal Secretary / Coordinator Jammu District JKNC and former Minister Babu Rampal were also present during the meeting.