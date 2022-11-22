Militancy in Kashmir down; active militants very less: DGP

‘Elements sitting across don’t digest peace in J&K’

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 22: Director General of Police (DPG) Dilbag Singh today said that the number of local militants active in Kashmir has been reduced to two digit while a minuscule number of foreigners were active who are being tracked down.

Click here to watch video

“As far as the status of militancy is concerned, the number of active local militants has been brought to just two digit. Very less foreign militants are active as of now,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to North Kashmir’s Baramulla town.

“Anti-militancy operations are going on and very soon remaining militants will be eliminated as well,” he added.

He said that at one point of time, North Kashmir was badly affected by the militancy and at present. “This place is almost peaceful and there is less influence of militancy now,” he added.

About hybrid militancy, he said it has been a challenge as the handlers across the border had been luring the young boys, giving them weapons and targets.

“We have largely succeeded in facing this challenge and this year so far, over 100 modules of hybrid militants were busted across J&K,” he added.

On Kashmir Fight blog, he said that some elements sitting across the LoC can’t digest the peace prevailing in Kashmir and hence continue to issue threats to police, media men and even public representatives.

“It is the media that has to take the call. Media men don’t need to worry as we have already lodged a case against the blog and people running it. Strict action will be taken against those handling this blog,” he said, adding that “we are keenly watching the activities taking place on this blog.”

He reviewed security situation in north Kashmir and need of upgrading infrastructure of police force.

The DGP directed the officers to take stringent action against militants and their sympathizers. He said that militants are desperate and are attempting to disturb the peace.

Singh stressed for devising new strategies to tackle the residual militancy and directed them to chase militants wherever they are.

He advised officers to take care of boundaries between different districts. He directed officers to make small teams and set targets for them.

The DGP said that security gaps have to be plugged for which interaction and review meetings between forces should be conducted on a regular basis.