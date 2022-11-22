Glowing tribute paid to Lt Gen Bikram Singh on his 59th death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Nov 22: Lt General Bikram Singh Yadgaar Committee organized an impressive function to pay floral tribute to great Army officer and warrior on his 59th death anniversary at Bikram Chowk here today, which was attended by the citizens of Jammu from all walks of life besides prominent social, political and religious personalities.

While addressing the gathering Balvinder Singh vice president, DGPC highlighted the prominent incidence of remembrance, especially the role of Jammu people who did not agree his dead body to be taken to his native village Siana, Punjab and how his mother, who had come here to take the dead body of her son, but sensing the emotional feelings of Jammu people with their General was made to agree to cremate the dead body at Jammu instead of his native place. This is how this Chowk was named after this great General.

Lalita Sharma chairperson of the Committee threw light on the life of Lt General. Charanjit Singh, Vicky Mahajan, Gajan Singh secretary, Kirtan Singh, Surjit Singh secretary DGPC, Sat Sharma, former Minister, Deepak Gupta president Ware House Traders Federation, senior leader BJP, Yudhvir Sethi, Mohinder Singh corporator, Yudhvir Singh, corporator, Vikas Bhatti also spoke on the occasion and paid rich tributes to the late general.

Students of Government High School Pull Tawi also presented patriotic songs on the occasion.

Charanjit Singh president of the Committee in his address made a strong appeal to the chief guest and other political dignitaries to raise the height of the statue and develop the park in consultation with the Committee members. Committee members also demanded construction of community hall on the land available behind the statue to perform religious function as has been their practice since long.

Davinder Singh Vishwnagrik threw light on the whole carrier of Lt General Bikram Singh right from his induction in the Indian Army. He also said that besides his military Excellency the great General had a great equation with general public and local administration.

While paying tribute to the great general chief guest, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Deputy Mayor also assured the gathering that the demands of the Committee members shall definitely be considered and developmental plan shall be finalized in consultation with the Committee and also assured its completion before the next year programme.