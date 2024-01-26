First time voters will give wings to PM’s resolve of making India Vishwaguru: Rana

Namo Navmatdata Sammelan

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Jan 25: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today exuded confidence that participation of new voters in the democratic process will give new wings to the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking India to the next level of inclusive development and a vibrant economic power across the world.

Participating in the Namo Navmatdata Sammelan or the First Time Voter Conclave, a nationwide event involving virtual interaction of the Prime Minister with new voters to mark the National Voters Day, Devender Rana expressed the hope that the occasion will motivate the youth to shape the future of the nation as per vision of Yashasvi Modiji.

Hundreds of first-time voters from Nagrota Mandal, Dansal Mandal, Mathwar Mandal and Amb-Gharota Mandal of Nagrota assembly constituency, listened to the Prime Minister in rapt attention, at specially organised live streaming of his Samvaad at Nagrota.

“Your enthusiastic participation in the democratic process will be a powerful force that can further transform the destiny of this nation, envisioned as Vishwaguru by our beloved Prime Minister”, Rana said, adding that support of youth will inject a new vigour to the resolve of compatriots in giving third successive term to him in making India a force to reckon with.

He referred to the launch of the BJP’s theme song released by Party President JP Nadda “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai”, saying this reflects the mood and pulse of the nation. The massive youth participation in ensuring hattrick for Modiji will surely see the BJP crossing 400 mark in the upcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha, he added.

Rana exhorted the first-time voters to seize the opportunity and contribute in nation building and realising their dreams and aspirations in a productive manner. He said the voice of the youth matters the most and the BJP has always respected it by channelling their energies towards nation building in a big way. The youth are seeing a role model in the Prime Minister who has risen from a humble background to become most popular global leader due to his commitment to serve the motherland single-mindedly. This has shaped India’s identity on the global stage. Under his leadership, India has witnessed a significant redefinition and elevation in its international stature, he added.

Rana referred to the proactive approach of the Prime Minister in India’s foreign policy, economic reforms, and diplomatic initiatives that has garnered attention and worldwide pride for the nation. He said the various economic initiatives like “Make in India” and “Digital India” have fuelled economic growth domestically and presented India as a hub for innovation and investment globally. He said the Prime Minister has steered India through unprecedented global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and rescuing Indians from difficult spots during times of crisis.

“Being Indian under the leadership of Modiji is a matter of pride, given his crucial role in giving a new identity to India in the world”, Rana said, adding that while the Prime Minister has been playing his role towards nation building, it is time for the youth to give him added strength by power of their precious votes to take the country to newer scales of progress and development with cooperation and support of all, as per his cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.