LG greets people on Republic Day

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings and felicitations to the people on the occasion of 75th Republic Day.

In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all the citizens. On this day, I pay my tribute to the Bravehearts of Jammu Kashmir Police, Armed Forces, CAPFs and our freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices for the unity and integrity of our great nation.

On this auspicious Amrit Kaal of our Republic, we must resolve to convert the challenges of the next 25 years into opportunities and move together with self-confidence on the path to progress”.