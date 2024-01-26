Court frames charges against then Naib Tehsildar, Patwari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Additional Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption Rajouri Mehmood Chowdhary has framed charges against Ghulam Hussain, the then Naib Tehsildar Qila Darhal Rajouri, Mohd Farooq, the then Patwari Halqua Qila Darhal and several beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries are Sakhi Mohd, son of Fateh Mohd, Mushtaq Hussain, son of Sakhi Mohd, Dalip Singh, son of Sansar Singh, Chatter Singh, son of Sansar Singh and Harbans Singh, son of Sansar Singh, all the residents of Rajouri.

The allegation against the Ghulam Hussain (the then Naib Tehsildar) and Mohd Farooq (the then Patwari halqua Qila Darhal) was that they illegally attested the mutations in favour of the beneficiaries in village Rajpur Kamila by abuse of their official position. In this way, they committed offence as defined Under Section 5(1)(d) read with Section 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B RPC.

After hearing both the sides, court observed, “the existence of prima-facie evidence providing grounds for presuming that accused persons have committed the offence as alleged and the material available on record prima-facie established involvement of the accused persons in the commission of offence”. Accordingly, the court framed the charges.