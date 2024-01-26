Lt Gen Kotwal gets AVSM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Son of the soil, Lieutenant General, Narendra Kotwal (SM, VSM) Director and Commandant of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, has been conferred the prestigious Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) on Republic Day.

Gen Kotwal hails from Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir and is first from the Chenab Valley to rise to the rank of Lt General.

A graduate from Government Medical College, Jammu, the General Officer specialised in Internal Medicine (MD) from AFMC and obtained a Diplomate of the National Board of Examinations, (DNB) in Medicine. Continuing his brilliant academic journey, he went on to acquire Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in Endocrinology from PGIMER Chandigarh.

The General Officer is also an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi where he was awarded an M.Phil. in Defence and Strategic studies. He is a Member of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (MNAMS) and has also been elected President of Endocrine Society of India, a testament to his academic brilliance and stature within the Medical community. He has been an academic guide to numerous postgraduate and super specialty students, has numerous scientific publications and is also a reviewer for various international and national academic journals

In his exemplary service career spanning nearly four decades, the General Officer has had the distinction of providing medical care to four Presidents of India. He has also held the coveted appointments of member of Specialist Committee under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana; Advisor, UPSC for empanelment of advisors; Member, Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He has also served as the Vice President, Endocrinology Society of India and as Secretary, Indian Thyroid Society.

The General Officer hails from a distinguished academic lineage. His father, Prof JL Kotwal is a renowned educationist and social reformer and his mother, Bimla Baloria, also an educationist, is Director of KNIT Institute.