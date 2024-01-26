SE R&B Poonch to initiate inquiry against 2 XEns

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: The Government has appointed Superintending Engineer (SE), PW(R&B) Circle, Poonch, Kewal Kumar Attri, as inquiry officer to enquire into the allegations against the then two Executive Engineers of the R&B department.

The Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Bhupinder Kumar today accorded sanction to initiate regular departmental action against Satish Kumar Bhagat, the then Executive Engineer, R&B Division Ramban and Mohd Zubair, the then Executive Engineer, R&B Division Poonch. Imtiaz Ahmed, XEn Construction Division, Poonch has been appointed as presenting officer.

The committee has been asked to submit report along with findings and recommendations, to the Administrative department within 30 days.