VC SKUAST-Jammu gets Life Time Achievement Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Prof B N Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu, has been bestowed with Life Time Achievement Award by the Society of Immunology and Immunopathology (SIIP).

The awarded was presented during international conference on ‘One HealthInitiative: Harmonizing Human, Animal and Environmental Health (OHI2023), recently organized jointly by SIIP and The Centre for Vaccines and Diagnostic Research and Department of Biotechnology, GLA University, Mathura.

Prof Tripathi has been awarded for his significant contributions in the field of Immunology and Immunopathology at national and international level. The honour was conferred by Dr A K Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, DUVASU, Mathura (UP) who was chief guest during the SIIP’s annual convention.

The Society for Immunology and Immunopathology, India (SIIP) was established with the aim to provide a forum for its members to participate in conventions/symposia/workshops/ training etc and to provide a recent updated literature in the form of journal/newsletter.

Prof. Tripathi, an FRC Path, is presently Vice-Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu, J&K since June 2023. Earlier, he worked as Deputy Director General (Animal Science) ICAR, GoI, New Delhi and also as Director, ICAR- National Research Centre on Equines, Director, CCS-National Institute of Animal Health, Govt of India, Ministry of Agriculture & Family Welfare, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Baghpat. Recipient of many prestigious Fellowship (8 Academics/Society) and awards at various National and International level, Prof Tripathi has led to the development of vaccine for Animal Corana Virus (Aucovax) and Lumpy Skin disease for cattle. Dr Tripathi has also published 200 original research papers besides several books, manuals, technical bulletins, policy papers, two National Action Plans (Disease control), 20 technologies (diagnostics & vaccines), and has 10 patents to his credit.