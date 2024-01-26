National Voters Day celebrated across J&K, Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Different organizations here today celebrated 14th National Voters Day (NVD) by organizing various programmes.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar celebrated 14th National Voters Day and the event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath. The pledge was administered by Dr. Yashwant Mehta, Assistant Professor (Metallurgy and Metallurgical Engineering Department) and was attended by Registrar, Prof. Atikur Rahman, Heads of Departments and Centres, faculty members, administrative officers and other staff of the Institute.

Click here to watch video

Speaking on the occasion Director NIT Srinagar said that National Voters Day holds significance as it promotes awareness about the electoral process and educates citizens about their voting rights.

National Voters Day-2024 was celebrated at IGNOU Regional Centre Jammu at its main office in Government SPMR College of Commerce premises in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and to commemorate the foundation day of the Commission. IGNOU management, staff, Academic Counsellors and a number of learners participated in the event and watched the pledge taking ceremony virtually which was broadcasted from Maidan Garhi, New Delhi Headquarters of IGNOU. Later on the Regional Director, Dr. Jai Prakash Verma administered a pledge to the participants gathered on the occasion and encouraged the young voters to participate in elections.

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri celebrated 14th National Voters Day with patriotic fervour and NSS unit of the University organized the pledge ceremony in which students, faculty and staff of the University participated. The students were made aware about the importance of celebrating National Voters Day. Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor of the University while speaking on the occasion emphasized on the importance of voting for the growth and development of the country.

The NSS Units and SVEEP Committee of Government SPMR College of Commerce orchestrated a series of events aimed at promoting civic awareness and participation on National Voters Day. The highlight of the day was an engaging essay writing competition and a creative poster-making contest, where students showcased their talents in expressing the importance of voting and democratic participation.

Principal Dr Surinder Kumar, a beacon of inspiration, graced the occasion and while speaking on the occasion he reinforced the college’s mission to instill values of democracy and active participation in the hearts of the students.

Professor Azam, the convener of the SVEEP Committee, led the proceedings with enthusiasm. Professor Deepshikha Sharma, NSS Program Officer and Dr Deepak Pathania, another NSS Program Officer, played pivotal roles in orchestrating the various activities that marked the celebration.

Series of activities were organized at GDC Sidhra to celebrate National Voters Day wherein Electoral Literacy Club of GDC Sidhra in collaboration with NSS organized activities. The event was organized under the guidance of Principal of the College, Dr. B.B Anand.

Electoral Literacy Club of Dogra Degree College in collaboration with UBA Cell and NSS Unit celebrated National Voters Day emphasizing on the importance of democratic participation and electoral awareness. The event featured a dynamic presentation highlighting key aspects of voting, presented by Monika Sharma, Convener Electoral Literacy Club followed by a solemn pledge ceremony and an interactive quiz. The event was organized under the guidance of Bela Thakur, Principal, Dogra Degree College.

On National Voters Day, Electoral Literacy Club and NSS volunteers organized awareness campaign at GDC Khour highlighting the significance of each vote in a democratic society and to mark the anniversary of establishment of Election Commission of India. Prof. (Dr.) T.K Sharma, Principal of the College exhorted that every single vote holds immense significance in electoral process of our country, which is the largest democracy in the world.

Department of Political Science, SPPND Government Degree College Samba in collaboration with NSS and NCC units of the College celebrated National Voters Day on the theme ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure’. The programme was organized under the patronage of Prof. (Dr.) Twinkle Suri, Principal of the College. NVD pledge was administered by the Principal to the staff and students of the College. On this occasion Nawaz Sharief, District Social Welfare Officer, Samba emphasized on the role of young voters in spreading awareness about ethical voting.

NSS Units in collaboration with Electoral Literacy Club and Literary Activities Committee of GDC Kathua celebrated National Voters Day wherein a series of activities were organized on the theme ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure’. The whole event was organized under the patronage of Principal of the College, Prof. Seema Mir. A detailed introductory speech was delivered by Dr. Yash Paul Sharma, HoD Urdu, wherein he highlighted the importance of the day.

NSS Unit of Government Degree College Vijaypur celebrated National Voters Day by holding a pledge ceremony and cultural activities in which Principal of the College, Dr. (Prof.) Vandana Gupta along with teaching and non-teaching staff and the students participated. The event was organized under the guidance of Principal of the College.

Literary Club of Government Degree College, Ramgarh in collaboration with NSS unit ‘Prabha’ of the College celebrated National Voters Day by organizing an awareness programmes to celebrate the foundation day of Election Commission of India in 1950 and to make the youth aware about their responsibility regarding right to vote. The programme was organized under the guidance of Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Geetanjali Andotra. This was followed by a pledge taking ceremony. Sunaina Sahni, SDM Ghagwal and Abhimanyu Kalsotra, Tehsildar Ramgarh threw light on the value of vote.

NSS Unit of GDC Mahanpur, in collaboration with Department of Political Science, organized a programme under the supervision of Principal, Dr. Sangeeta Sudan to celebrate National Voters Day. The main purpose of the programme was to create electoral awareness among students and to encourage them to participate in the electoral process.

GDC Ramnagar celebrated National Voters Day by organizing programmes like poster making, slogan writing and pledge. The SVEEP Cell of the College organized poster making and Nukkad Natak. The programmes were conducted under the guidance of Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Bhavnaish Chand and under the supervision of Prof. Sunil Kumar Coordinator SVEEP. The programme concluded with recitation of National Anthem.

Department of Political Science, GDC Udhampur celebrated National Voters Day. The event was organized under the patronage of Principal of the College, Prof. (Dr.) Romesh Kumar Gupta. All the staff members took pledge which emphasized on the need to cherish democratic traditions of the country and to carry out free, fair and peaceful elections with dignity, fearlessness and void of religious, racial, caste, lingual and communal influences.

GDC Neeli Nallah Udhampur celebrated National Voters Day and pledge was taken by the Principal, staff members and students of the College which was followed by poster making competition. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Hans Raj, Principal of the College stressed on the students and staff to elect their representatives by exercising the power of vote without taking into concentration caste, creed and colour for better development of our nation.

National Voters Day was celebrated in GDC Rajouri wherein a series of awareness activities were conducted by the Electoral Literacy Club in collaboration with NSS Unit and Department of Political Science of the College. Speaking on the occasion, Principal, Dr. (Prof.) Shamim Ahmed Azad emphasized on the importance of the day and highlighted the responsibility of the youth for strengthening the democracy of India.

Government Degree College Thanamandi celebrated National Voters Day with enthusiasm. The entire event was held under the patronage of Principal of the College, Prof. Farooq Ahmed. A seminar was organized on the importance of active participation in the democratic process. Principal of the College talked on the importance of democratic values.

The 14th National Voters Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm under the theme, ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure’ at EJM College, Leh. Chief Electoral Officer, UT Ladakh, Yatindra Maralkar was chief guest.

Assistant Chief Electoral Officer, Leh, Delex Namgyal administered the Voters Day Pledge to the participants on the occasion. In his address, Chief Electoral Officer Ladakh, Yatindra Maralkar, urged future voters to actively engage in the forthcoming elections and play a pivotal role in raising awareness within the community.

On National Voters Day, Government Degree College, Khaltse (Leh) organized a painting competition under the theme ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure’. Padma Angmo stood first while Sonam Yangdol stood second and Rigzin Angmo stood third in the competition and they were felicitated with certificates by College Director of Physical Education and Sports, Sonam Chosphail. Voters pledge was also taken by the participants.

National Voters Day was celebrated at Government Polytechnic College Jammu by organizing debate and painting competition under the guidance of Arun Bangotra, Principal of the College. More than 20 students of IRG took part in the competition. Principal of the College while speaking on the occasion said that objective of National Voters Day is to increase enrolment of voters to make the universal adult suffrage a reality.

National Voters Day was celebrated at Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu wherein the Staff Officer to ADGP Jammu, Vishal Manhas administered the pledge to officers and Police personnel. On this occasion pledge function was held at all the Police establishments across Jammu Province. Janardhan Singh Slathia, Dy.SP (S) Private Secretary to ADGP Jammu Zone; Mukesh Sharma, Accounts Officer; Himanshu Mahahjan, Sr. PO; S. Deshbir Singh, Dy.SP (P) and Dy.SP Narinder Singh, Dy.SP (M) attended the pledge function.

Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur celebrated National Voters Day wherein trainees and others took pledge. After the pledge emphasis was laid on the significance and objective of celebrating National Voters Day. All the participants were advised to adhere to the instruction that voting is our civic responsibility.

Police Technical Training Institute Vijaypur organized a pledge taking ceremony to celebrate National Voters Day-2024. On this occasion, all GOs/Police personnel/ trainees of the institute took pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of our country and dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections. Dushyant Sharma, SSP, In-charge Principal PTTI Vijaypur administered the pledge to staff and trainees and instructed them to vote in every election fearlessly and without any influence.

On National Voters Day a pledge ceremony was held by District Police Reasi at DPL Reasi in which about 200 Police personnel participated. The event was also observed at Police Stations of Reasi, Pouni, Ransoo, Katra, Bhawan, Arnas, Mahore and Chassana and at all the Police Posts. SSP Reasi, Amit Gupta administered the pledge to all the officers and officials. After this SSP Reasi briefed the officials and explained them the meaning as well as purpose of the pledge.

On National Voters Day a pledge ceremony was held at RPHQ Rajouri wherein DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Dr. Mohd Haseeb Mughal administered the pledge to the staff. About 60 officers/officials participated in the ceremony and prominent among them were Pervaiz Alam, Dy.SP Staff Officer; Sunil Dhar, Dy.SP (S) Pvt. Secretary to DIG; Inspector Naseer Ahmed, Inspector Ashfaq Mughal and other officer/official of RPHQ Rajouri.

On National Voters Day, MP Jugal Kishore emphasized on the pivotal role the first-time voters will play in shaping the vision of a developed India by the year 2047. He was speaking at the programme organized by Priya Sethi, National Executive Member BJP at Brahman Sabha Jammu. Priya Sethi in her address said that National Voters Day serves as a poignant reminder of the critical role each citizen plays in shaping the destiny of the country through their right to vote.

On National Voters Day, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary along with SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma flagged off a voters’ awareness rally from Maitra Chowk and it culminated in the premises of the District Administrative Complex, Ramban. DC Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary presided over an event organized by Election Department. ADDC Ramban, Rajinder Sharma administered the Voters’ Pledge to the participants. Students from various schools presented colourful programmes.

Similarly, the National Voters Day was also celebrated at ERO, Tehsil and Pooling Station level besides in all educational and vocational institutions across the district.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Bhaderwah celebrated National Voters Day in the premises of District Court Complex. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (Sub-Judge) DLSA Bhaderwah, Ramesh Lal, who was chief guest, asked the youth and litigants to involve themselves in the voting process to strengthen the democracy. Resource person Advocate Mohd Majid Malik said that greater electoral participation helps in making good policies which in turn make the roots of democracy stronger.