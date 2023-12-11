FIR registered against youth for attempting to harm journalist

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 11: Janipur Police today formally registered FIR against the youth who tried to physically harm Daily Excelsior Special Correspondent Mohinder Verma on the intervening night of December 9 and 10 after wrongfully restraining him from moving towards his residence.

The FIR has been registered under Section 341 IPC (wrongful restraint), Section 323 (attempting to hurt), Section 504 (intentionally insulting) and Section 511 (attempt to commit offenses). Moreover, the statement of journalist was recorded by the Investigating Officer.