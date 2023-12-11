Div Com reviews land acquisition for different road projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 11: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and officers of National Highway Authority of India to review the land acquisition for various road projects being executed in Jammu division by the NHAI.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; Joint Director Geology and Mining, Project Directors of NHAI, and other concerned officers, while concerned Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The discussions centered on land acquisition, disbursement of compensation, issuance of NOCs required from various departments for Mining permissions. The Div Com inquired about the overall progress on the road projects and pending issues of land acquisition.

Asking district administrations to provide encumbrance free land to NHAI, the Div Com directed the DCs to resolve the issues on priority for smooth execution of work on the prestigious road projects. He also directed them for completing the disbursement of land acquisition compensation.

The NHAI functionaries were asked to stay in constant touch with concerned Deputy Commissioners for resolving the issues. They were asked to expedite the pace of work on all the executed road projects for their timely completion.