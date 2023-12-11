Youth mysteriously dies, Rs 15 lakh missing from his account

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 11: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth whose dead body was found hanging from a tree near his house in Budhal area of Rajouri district today.

Identified as Sahil Lone, son of Mohd Farooq, the deceased hails from Ward 6 of Budhal. His body was found hanging from the branch of a tree about 500 meters from the house. The family said that around Rs 15 lakh was also found missing from his bank account. Expressing suspicion, the family has termed it as murder and demanded an impartial investigation.

Police sources said that Sahil Lone as per his family members went away from home after having dinner on Saturday night. When he did not return for a long time, the family started searching for him. When they traced the location of his mobile number, found that he was found hanging from a tree behind bushes, about 500 meters from the house.

He was immediately taken to the CHC Budhal where the doctor declared him brought dead. It is being said that the hands, legs and feet of the deceased youth were tied with a strong rope and he was found hanging from a tree. The family has termed it a case of murder and demanded a fair investigation.

Mushtaq, a relative of the deceased told that a brother of the deceased youth works abroad and from there he used to deposit a good amount of money in the bank account of Lone. The deceased youth was also building his new house in Budhal. Till Saturday morning, there was around Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of the deceased, but after his body was found, when the bank balance was checked, the balance was found to be zero.

The police have registered a case in this connection and started investigation. The body after post-mortem was handed over to the family.