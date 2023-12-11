DGP holds public grievances redressal programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 11: The Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain, today presided over a grievance redressal programme at Police Headquarters in Jammu.

As per a statement, this was the third such programme held by the DGP.

It said that 125 persons including women from different parts of the Union Territory participated in the four-hour-long programme and placed their grievances before the DGP.

The DGP gave a patient hearing to all the people who projected their grievances and asserted that the J&K Police was committed to resolving all their issues. He also issued on-the-spot instructions to a few police units to expedite quality redressal.

The DGP further stated that the progress and status of grievances in suitable cases would be shared through WhatsApp.

Meanwhile the DGP has reminded that the initiative of grievance redressal is not aimed at recruitment of SPOs or to handle general transfer requests.