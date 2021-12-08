Expedite installation of smart meters, reduce losses: CS to Power Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: A dynamic, responsive, efficient, and people-friendly power department remains the objective of the government. This was stated by the Chief Secretary Dr. Arun K Mehta here today. He was chairing a meeting to review the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Power Development Department, Shiv Tayal, MD Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Basharat Qayoom, MD Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Chief Engineers and other senior officers of various wings of the corporations from both Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that a record number of 264 works costing Rs 2360.27 crores were slated for completion this year. This was by far the highest number of works ever completed in any single year. In the distribution sector, KPDCL and JPDCL have already completed 35 and 44 projects, respectively, and will be completing 23 and 46 additional projects by the end of this financial year. All these projects are being completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1160.73 crore.

Under the IPDS and PMDP (U) schemes, 3621 distribution transformers were installed, 864 CKM HT lines and 2482 CKM LT lines were laid to add 1294 MVA capacity. Similarly, in rural areas, 2854 distribution transformers were installed, 1524 CKM HT lines and 3050 CKM LT lines were laid to add 587 MVA capacity under the DDUGYJ and PMDP(R) schemes.

It was further informed that Jammu and Kashmir has seen a significant leap of 150% in transformation capacity with the addition of 3806 MVA to the existing 8394 MVA, over a period of 2 years. While the transmission capacity addition at 132 KV level saw an increase of 305% during 2021-22, the 220 KV level capacities grew by 398% in the same period.

Further, the Department implemented tight enforcement and crackdown on power theft. Over the past few months, it conducted 5434 inspections resulting in 41781 disconnections, 2276 connection regularization. Subsequently, the Department recovered Rs. 44.38 crore as penalties and fees.

To improve power distribution performance, the Power Development Department digitized the database of distribution transformers and allotted unique identification numbers to each for seamless management of transformer damage and repair. Additionally, transformer repair workshops were modernized and preventive repairs were carried out to ensure standardized transformer health.

The Chief Secretary asked the department to focus on enhancing the billing efficiency through the expeditious installation of pre-paid/ smart meters and prioritized metering of non-metered areas, besides intensifying the inspection drives. The department was advised to devise an installation strategy to streamline the metering of non-metered areas through spare meters from the areas being covered by the pre-paid/smart meters.

Dr. Mehta emphasized the reduction of AT&C losses to below 25% through the time-bound installation of smart meters and aerial bunched cables (ABC). He asked the Department to draw up a strategy for installation of 8 lakh meters in both capital cities and major towns and ensure 24X7 reliable electricity supply to the metered.

The department was asked to make public grievance redressal prompt and efficient. The Chief Secretary emphasized the need for providing quick and reliable information on curtailment schedules, power failures, and other important aspects through the 24X7 helplines of the department. The Department was also directed to explore the possibility of informing the public about the scheduled power cut through text messages in the future. It was also asked to further enhance the user-friendliness of the Bill Sahuliyat application.

Moreover, the department was also asked to undertake an extensive IEC campaign in both print and social media to promote adherence to power norms besides raising awareness on the feeder-wise authorized electricity drawal limit in collaboration with the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies. He also directed the initiation of IEC campaign for raising awareness on adherence to agreemented power load and desisting from use of crude and unauthorized heating and cooking devices.