EJAC stages protest, demands regularisation of daily wagers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Dec 8: JK Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) held strong protest demonstrations at Srinagar and Jammu demanding regularisation of daily wagers, adhoc and temporary employees working in different departments of J&K for last two decades.

In Srinagar the protest was held at Press Enclave and it was led by president EJAC Mohd Rafique Rather. Scores of EJAC activists holding play cards in their hands were raising slogans in favour of regularisation of these employees.

While speaking on the occasion Rather said that regularisation issue of adhoc, temporary and daily wagers is a human issue which Government need to address on priority. He said that regularisation of big chunk of such employees is a genuine and legitimate issue which has been agreed and accepted by respective Governments but its strange that nothing in this regard has been done so for. He said that these employees have been performing their duties in extremely tough conditions and have always been standing shoulder to shoulder with other regularised employees but still they are paid a meager pay that too after even months.

Rather said that Government has left these employees to starvation and made their families to suffer, with the result their wards do not receive proper education and elderly people suffer for want of proper medication. He further stressed upon the Government to implement Minimum Wages Act.

Flanked by general secretary EJAC Sajad Paray and other EJAC leaders, Rather said that EJAC will not rest untill justice is delivered to these poor employees. He appealed the LG and Chief Secretary to formulate a regularisation plan in favour of these employees.

Similar protest by EJAC was held near Press Club of Jammu which was led by senior Trade Unionists Babu Hussain Malik, Yash Paul Sharma, Darshan Mangotra and others. The protesting workers are demanding regularisation of daily rated and casual workers besides implementation of Minimum Wages Act, release of pending wages of daily wagers in PHE and enhancement of Medical Allowance of the employees and pensioners from Rs 300 to Rs 1000 per month.