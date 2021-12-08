Restore Statehood before polls: Bukhari

Apni Party’s Working Committee meet held

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party organised its first Working Committee meeting today at the Party head office at Sheikh Bagh, Srinagar which was attended by various party functionaries from both divisions of the UT.

The meeting was chaired by Party president Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari wherein the committee passed a resolution to impress on the UT and Central Government to reciprocate with the requisite demands of the people of J&K.

The Working Committee stated that the party stands resolute for the restoration of Article 370 & 35A and will continue its struggle politically and legally.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that Apni Party has emerged as a relatable platform in the political fabric of J&K that has conscientiously reflected the aspirations of the people and the meeting of this Working Committee is also primarily focused on raising the public issues with the Government.

“The members of the Working Committee resolved that the restoration of the Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir must be done prior to the upcoming elections so that a fair and accountable Government is installed to work for the public welfare,” he said.

Bukhari said the Committee also resolved that the Delimitation Commission must deliver its report within the given time frame and the process should be fair, transparent and intelligible as mandated by the constitution of India. “The Party leadership will persistently raise this issue with the concerned quarters so that elections are held sooner and an accountable Government is placed at the helm of affairs,” he added.

He said that the UT of J&K is currently facing an immense unemployment crisis which is highest in comparison to all the states and UT’s of the country but the Government of India appears to be non-serious about this pressing issue.

“The Working Committee members pointed out that the commitments made by the Central Government for developing the private sector and bringing in investments to J&K have until now yielded no plausible results due to which our youth potential is getting wasted. The Working Committee impresses on the Government of India to formulate a comprehensive employment package for curbing the menace of spiking unemployment,” he said.

Bukhari asserted that the Committee also took notice of the sporadic electricity supply in J&K for which the government must take requisite steps to provide relief to the people. “The Government must ensure that hassle-free electricity is provided to the consumers, especially to Jammu division in summer and Kashmir division in winters,” he added.