Eviction drive: Rana asks admin to allay fears of commoners

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana has exhorted upon the administration to take effective measures for allaying the fears of common masses regarding the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

Rana said that some vested interests have been trying to exploit the situation as per their contingencies.

“As such, it is important for the administration to allay the fears of the common masses,” he said.

Addressing a delegation of the civil society here, Rana referred to the assurance held out by LG Manoj Sinha that the poor would not be touched during the ongoing eviction drive.

He said that those creating unnecessary apprehensions are actually doing to camouflage their nefarious activities or to further their political interests by inciting common masses.

The senior BJP leader said that the administration has time and again reassured the common people not to nurture any apprehension but some elements were igniting the situation to cover up and protect their shady deals.

“In this misadventure”, Rana said, “some political elements have also jumped in to give spin to the drive by claiming that only a particular community is being targeted to engineer demographic change”.

“These political players with vested interest have already been rejected by their core constituency in the Valley for the sins committed over the decades and now they were misadventuring in this region to cook their breads,” he said.

“Let these political misadventurists understand that Jammu has immense capacity and capability to sort out its own issues unitedly and the proud Dogras need no diktat from the discredited Valley leaders,” he further said.

Meanwhile, the senior BJP leader cautioned the disruptive elements for taking law into their own hands, saying, “Disturbing peace and order in not Jammu ethos.”

Later, Rana accompanied a delegation to meet the Divisional Commissioner to put their case for a Comprehensive Anti-Encroachment Policy.