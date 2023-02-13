Reserved category employees hold ‘Flag Satyagrah’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: All Jammu based Reserved Category Employees held a ‘Flag Satyagrah’ for implementation of transfer policy at Press Club Jammu, here today.

They were protesting for implementation of transfer policy for the last 258 days and the justice has not been delivered to them by the Govt till date, they said.

The protestors were chanting slogans in favour of their demands and asked the Government, why is it silent over the issue for the last eight month?

During the protest, all the socio-religious organizations, social activists, prominent personalities of the society including retired administrative officers, members of Bar Association Jammu participated in today’s protest and urged the Government that the demands of these employees should be fulfilled at an earliest.

The employees reiterated that they would continue their protest till the Government notified transfer policy and redressed all the genuine issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that the employees were protesting since June 2022 after the target killing of Rajni Bala.

The employees in one voice demanded that Govt. should implement transfer policy without further delay, release of the withheld salaries of these employees before Maha Shivratri, period of protest should be considered on duty keeping the circumstance in consideration and safe and secure accommodation for those who will not come in the purview of transfer policy and fulfill the promise made with husband of Rajni Bala, victim of target killing in Kashmir.