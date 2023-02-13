Frozen waterfall attracts tourists

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Feb 13: Nandichool frozen waterfall is attracting visitors and tourists from the Union Territory as well as adjoining states of Jammu and Kashmir to take a glimpse of the frozen waterfall in Loran area of Poonch.

It takes about two hours to walk to reach the tourist destination ‘Nandichool’ where locals as well as outside trekkers from Rajouri, Jammu, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh are visiting everyday to witness the beautiful view of the frozen waterfall.

Pertinent to mention that it is one of the highest waterfalls in J&K where tourists are visiting in summer as well as winter to see the mesmerizing views of the waterfall, while this the footfall has increased drastically as compared to previous years.

Locals said that the concentration of administration to this spot is the need of the hour to develop it as the most attractive tourist destination of Poonch and it will definitely generate employment as well.

One of the local guides said that the demand to visit Nandichool is not only from different districts of J&K but also from outside the UT and they were trying to explore the beautiful places of the area.

They urged the administration to take steps in order to attract more tourists.