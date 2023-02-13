Director JKEDI discusses modalities for community enterprise development in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat discussed the possible collaborative initiatives in community enterprise development for the benefit of the underprivileged communities in J&K with Chairperson Total Start Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Developers Sri Suryanil S N Sannyasin, who called on him here today.

The chairperson discussed a variety of subjects with the Director, JKEDI and explored opportunities to hold workshops on foundation building for IT Entrepreneurs, foundation building for Social Impact Entrepreneurs and scalable community enterprise development.

As per the Total Start website, there are two paths the organization follows for community development. These are Incubating and Scaling Underprivileged Community Enterprises and Incubating and Scaling Micro and Small Rural and District Level Enterprises.

As per the handout of the organization, they are building a movement where they are challenging the present status quo of wealth being created and enjoyed by the elite rich and/or educated, but by making real viable scalable enterprises owned, built and run by the Underprivileged Communities from the Underdeveloped Regions across the world, enabling a paradigm shift as to how the society can evolve for the future.

In addition to the Director, the meeting was attended by senior faculty members along with other officials of the Institute. Threadbare discussions were held as to how the organization’s expertise can be utilized in J&K for the benefit of the Youth.