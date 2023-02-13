4 -day Maha Shivratri Mela to begin on Feb 17 at Peer Kho

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: Mahant Peer Rajinder Nath of Peer Kho temple Jamwant Gupha, Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma and Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Joint Director Tourism Department today announced that four days Peer Kho Maha Shivratri Mela organsied by Tourism Department Jammu in collaboration with Peer Kho Temple will commence from February 17 at 4 pm.

Addressing a joint press conference here, today they said Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar will inaugurate the Mela as chief guest. During the four day Mela , cultural programme, devotional songs besides amusement park and food stalls for children and devotees will be the attraction of the Mela.

The traditional Bhandara will be held on February 19 at Peer Kho temple Jamwant Gupha and on February 20 the concluding day, Indian Wrestling will be held in which leading wrestlers from J&K and other parts of the country will participate.

They said Shivratri festival has great religious and cultural significance and is celebrated by all communities. The district administration, police, security, Traffic Police, JMC and all other concerned departments will make all the arrangements to make the festival and mela a grand success, they added.

The appealed the media to have full coverage of four days event and also appealed the people to participate in large numbers in the festival.

Yogi Karan Nath , Yogi Pawan Nath, Yogi Dharti Nath, Shashi Khajuria, former Director Garages, Satish Sharma , Mela Officer , Vijay Kumar and Suraj Nichhal were also present in the press conference.