Div Com reviews Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a preliminary meeting of concerned Deputy Commissioners and line departments and reviewed the arrangements for upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023.

The meeting was attended in person by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; DIG Jammu Kathua Range, Shakti Pathak; Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli; Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai; DIG CRPF, Ashok Samyal; SSP Ramban/ National Highways, Mohita Sharma; SSP Security, Additional CEO Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Rahul Singh; Joint Director Information, Sapna Kotwal; Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta; Chief Engineers of JPDCL, Jal Shakti, ARTO Jammu and other concerned Officers while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban along with concerned officers participated through video conferencing.

The Div Com emphasized upon the need to make adequate arrangements well in advance by working in close coordination for smooth conduct of Yatra.

Directions were passed for floating tenders for various works like sanitation work, face lifting and other works required at Yatri Niwas.

The Div Com directed Deputy Commissioners for identification of locations for accommodation, holding spaces in their respective districts.

The DCs were directed to identify suitable places for langers and accommodation of devotees, vehicles holding in their respective districts.

Threadbare discussions were held on various important issues while the Div Com reviewed registration arrangements including RFID, security arrangements, transportation facilities for sadhus and yatries, setting up of langars and their permissions, accommodation for sadhus and Yatris, publicity, sanitation, boarding and lodging facilities at yatri niwas.

The Div Com also reviewed in detial parking arrangements at Bhagwati Nagar, security arrangements and installation of CCTVs, medical facilities, provisions of water, power supply etc.

The Div Com also directed JMC to float tenders for cleanliness of Nullahs near Bhagwati Nagar, beautification of city and other related works. While PWD was directed to ensure blacktopping of the approach roads well in advance and ensure road worthiness.

While reviewing transportation facilities the Div Com asked MD JKRTC to ensure provisions of additional buses at Yatri Niwas and enroute districts.

The Div Com instructed the DCs to ensure functioning of toilet complexs enroute highway and also install an adequate number of toilets; water coolers en-route highway for convenience of the pilgrims.

He asked DCs of Ramban, Samba, Udhampur, Kathua and Jammu to conduct visits to identified lodgement centres and ensure the availability of water, power, toilets at each centre.

He also instructed DCs to identify suitable locations for setting up of langars in their respective districts.