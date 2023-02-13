Dulloo bats for timely implementation of CSSs in Agri Sector

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) meeting at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was held to assess status of implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) including Sub Mission on Seed and Planting Material (SMSP) and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), in the upcoming financial year 2023-24.

The meeting also reviewed working of Inter Department Working Group (IDWG) for Agriculture Extension and the National Food Security Mission.

ACS approved and set deadlines for submission of Proposed Annual Action Plan under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes for 2023-24. He directed the officers to be proactive in addressing the needs of the farming community and contribute towards overall development of the sector.

ACS also took stock of implementation of these schemes during the current financial year.

He emphasized the importance of utilising earmarked funds for development of agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu & Kashmir in a time bound manner. “

“We need to promote holistic growth of sectors and for this, coordination and synergy among officers is crucial,” he added.

During the meeting, ACS and the officers discussed various strategies to achieve the targeted objectives of the schemes. He also highlighted the significance of effective utilisation of resources to drive the growth of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, Secretary in APD, Shabnam Kamili, committee members including Mission Directors for Centrally Sponsored Schemes, Director Agriculture Jammu, K K Sharma and Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Shubhra Sharma, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Krishan Lal, Director HPMC, Dr Arun Manhas besides several senior officers from Jammu and Kashmir, physically as well as virtually.