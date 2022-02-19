Energy healing in Homeopathy

Dr Vasudha Vij

Everything in this universe is energy. Your health is affected by energy whether you feel sick or healthy, happy or sad, heart broken or in love. Lifeforce energy is the underlying cause of your level of emotion. So, what is energy? Energy is a quantitative force which makes all things work, it is the basic point of any process to take place, without energy things and people cannot function.

When things are at rest then also, they have energy in stored form which is known as potential energy and the energy in motion is known as kinetic energy. Energy can neither be created or destroyed but converted from one form to other. It’s the energy that is ruling and making the world work, without energy both the animate and inanimate world cannot function and it is universally present. We think it’s our body that is doing the things, it’s our mind that is playing the part but the reality is we are governed by the vital force which is nothing else but the energy that is ruling our lives. Dr Samuel Hahnemann, father of homeopathy, recognized the basic energy as vital force and based the principles of homeopathy on the theory of vital force. The quality of every individual energy leads to one’s health. One is in Health when your vital force is free from any derangements. The state of health is incomplete if your vital force ( aatma) is deranged .It’s the vital force or energy inside you that helps to maintain a state of health and metabolic equilibrium in human beings. The healthy vital force assists to carry out all the bodily and worldly functions with ease in the individual.

Healing occurs on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual level. This healing is achieved through many modalitiesincluding nutrition, life style, herbal medicine, counseling and many more . One of the best ways of healing is through energy medicine, which is homeopathy. Modern system of medicine i.e., Allopathic system of practice propagates that all disease of the body, begin in the body and end in the body. The concept of energy is not there but homeopathy believes that all diseases begin with first changes on the energy level and then transferred on the body level. Homeopathy suggests that illness first manifests at the most fundamental level of our being and it is energy level. Homeopaths believe the mind and body are so powerfully connected that physical conditions cannot be effectively treated without a basic understanding of the induvial personality, treatment, disposition and constitution which we call traits of a person. Homeopathy helps us to do life force energy optimization experiencing the transformational healing and reaching the higher spiritual plateau. Homeopathic treatment is a process by which cure is possible not only at Physical level but which can lead to spiritual enlightenment also.

Every individual has unique pattern of his energy that makes an individual unique which we also call vibe. When these patterns of energy get disturbed by the external influences the metabolic equilibrium gets disturbed leading to various diseases. Homeopathic remedies are made in a very specific and methodical way, eventually diluting a substance so much that it is beyond what can be physically measured. Most often medicines are prepared from animals, plants and mineral substances. This creates an energetic imprint of the substance.

Each substance has a different frequency that can be measured. Our bodies also emit different frequencies depending upon our state of being and health. Homeopathy’s goal is to cause an energy shift in the body by gently altering the frequency and with the hope of bringing you back to state of health. It is believed that the day is not far away when homeopathy will get world wide recognition and will supercede other treatment processes.

(The author is a homeopathic consultant)