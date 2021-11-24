Employment Nov 24, 2021

VACANCY REQUIRED
MULTIPURPOSE SALES AGENT FOR PROMOTING GROUP’S SERVICES. SALARY 10000 PLUS INCENTIVES ON SALE.
DROP CV TO
contact@tera.co.in or
whatsapp CV TO 7006640454.
PLS DO NOT CALL.
Job Alert!
(Walk in Interview)
5 labour required for edible oil
2 skilled labour required for
edible oil filling
Contact details:
Sansar Oil Mills, Phase 3rd, Gangyal Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir 180010
9906222280
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Office Assistant (Female)
(Married & Kashmiri Pandit only)
Qualification: 10+2 as above.
2. Peon/ Office Helper (Female)
(FMPHW, U.Matric or above)
Interview: Today or Tomorrow
Contact along with us resume at:
293-A, Shastri Nagar, Near Dogra School, Jammu
Mob: 7006832169
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Computer Operator for Office work
Submit resume within 7 days
New Era Mother H/S
110/11, Nanak Nagar, Jammu
Email: drhrsharma009@gmail.com
Phone No: 9419143495
Wanted Home Tutor
Home Tutor 9th standard CBSE at Nanak Nagar.
Only experienced Master Degree in Science/Math need apply .
M: 9906646058
Urgently Required
1) Driver 2) Security Guard 3) Electrician 4) Plumber 5) Labour 6) House Keeping Worker 7) Field Boy & Girls 8) Tele Caller 9) Office Receptionist 10) Survey Field Girls & Boys 11) Field Supervisor.
Contact HR 9541368008
Required
Receptionist
female
own office gandhi nagar
7006522552 7006524114
Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana
Required
Maths Teacher for classes
6th to 10th
Physical Education Teacher
Computer Teacher
For Interview
Contact: 9622360905, 9107038382
Be Your Own Boss
Small Investments – Big Profits. Establish Own Manufacturing Units. Guidance, Raw Material and Sales Faciity provided.
Required
Supervisor, Packing, Sales, Delivery Boys.
Food Accommodation Available
Satwari
7889491876,7006502653
URGENT REQUIREMENT
CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD
(Options Abroad)
Requires dynamic, Computer Operating skills, females with
pleasing personality
1. Visa executives
2. IELTS Trainers(full time)
Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR,
Above Kumar and Kumar Sports
JAMMU
REQUIREMENT
STAFF
Tandoori Cheff 2 No.
Indian Cheff 2 No.
Helper – 2 No.
Dish Washer- 1 No.
M No. 84920-36555
HIRING
We are hiring HR / IT Recruiter for our organisation. The candidate must have 1-2 years of experience as HR / IT Recruiter. Interested candidates may share their CV on jobs@aatishmanagement.in. Job location is Bari Brahmana
Call on 9990011643
for more details
Urgently Required
One female doctor (BUMS/ BHMS/BAMS)
For a Reputed doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Contact:
7006112791, 9797312788, 7889350882
The learning Tree
Required
Female Counselor – 01
Female Receptionist – 01
Qualification: Graudate with fluent in English and Hindi
at
SS Plaza, 2nd Floor, Opposite Dream Land school, High Court, Janipur.
Mob: 9070812888
Office: 0191-4061685
JOB VACANCY
Required telecaller for international BPO with excellent communication skills and good computer knowledge.
Qualification any Graduate
Experienced candidates preferred.
Work five days a week
Night Shift
Pick up and drop provided
Handsome salary provided
Location:- Miran Sahib
Whatsapp resume or call at
9797535863
Required Staff
1. Nurses (M/F) for Home Care
Courses: GDA, ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW
2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) for Home Care Experience or fresher
Shifts: Day Shift, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)
Salary: 7000/- to 10000/- per month
Bharti Health Care Services
307-A, Nr. Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
8716949388, 9906017701
Required
1) Data Entry Operator for a retail showroom having knowledge of Busy accounting software – 1 Person
2) Salesman/ Counter boy – 2 Person.
Contact at Krishna Builders,
Sect. 3 Extn.
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Mob. No: 9906010100
Urgent Required
Indoor Sitting Job Salary + incentive + Bonus
1. Relationship Manager – 10 Positions (Salary 10k)
Qualification – 12th and Graduate (female Only)
Age – 21 to 30 years.
2. Marketing Executive – 10 Positions (Salary 12k)
Qualification – 10th and 12th (Male/Female Both)
Age – 18 to 27 years.
3. Tele Caller – 10 positions (salary 8K)
Qualification: 12th (Female only) Age- 18 to 25 years
Walk in Interview on Dated 24th, 25th, 26th
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Address: 92 B/A Gole Market
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu near Bansi Mandir
Contact: 7889614596, 8082051850, 7006243772
REQUIRED FACULTY
FOR IAS/KAS
Experienced faculty having cleared Prelims of IAS or Mains of KAS exam is invited to apply for faculty positions for Top IAS Academy based in Jammu
Contact : 9596 66 2695
700 66 27650
HIRING ACCOUNTANT
Male or Female candidate required with complete knowledge of accounting, returns etc.
1. Minimum Qualification : B.Com
2. Minimum 5 years of experience.
3. Tally ERP/Busy, GST, Microsoft Office, etc.
4. Must konw how to drive two wheeler
Candidate should send detailed CV with work experience and salay expectation to the following email address :
associatedjmu@gmail.com
REQUIRED
MAN FOR SHOP -1
COMPUTER KNOWING PREFER
TWO WHEELER DRiving KNOWING
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT : 11 AM TO 6 PM
9086219182 – CALLING
9419109712 – WTSP
STAFF REQUIRED
12th Pass Upto Graduate Fresher & exp apply
Private Sector Job 100 % Placement
1.Incharge , Billing Operator, Accountant
2.Office Assistant, Computer Operator, Salesman
Interview 2 days
Ph 9086193986
